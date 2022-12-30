© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Superhero antics with a big band sound

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
MH Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra
Credit: http://www.stephenpharvey.com/

Imagine iconic characters like Batman or Daredevil. How would their personalities sound, if presented in the big band style?

Stephen Philip Harvey’s latest album, the debut of his jazz orchestra, is "SMASH!" He drew inspiration from superheroes he watched in Saturday morning cartoons, and translated brooding heroes and scheming villains into jazz melodies and harmonies.

Check out his upcoming performances here.

This interview originally aired on September 22, 2022.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordJazz
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie