OSI Fellows: Apprenticeship learning changes lives

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Photo_2022-12-22_04-20-02_PM.png
OSI Baltimore Community Fellows Michael Rosenband (L) and Anthony Roberts (R) talk about their innovative projects that train and prepare Baltimore City youth for high-paying job opportunities. Photo: Provided by OSI Baltimore

Have you ever been faced with a frustrating situation that seems out of your control and thought -- If I could just take this into my own hands, I could fix it.

Our guests today had the same thought, and their ingenuity will see abandoned houses come to life; and allow high school students to receive hands-on experience and training in elevator repair servicing that will prepare them for employment.

Michael Rosenband talks about 'The Carver House' project and Anthony Roberts introduces us to the ‘Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor Program.’

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
