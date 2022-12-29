OSI Fellows: Apprenticeship learning changes lives

Have you ever been faced with a frustrating situation that seems out of your control and thought -- If I could just take this into my own hands, I could fix it.

Our guests today had the same thought, and their ingenuity will see abandoned houses come to life; and allow high school students to receive hands-on experience and training in elevator repair servicing that will prepare them for employment.

Michael Rosenband talks about 'The Carver House' project and Anthony Roberts introduces us to the ‘Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor Program.’

Links: OSI Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellows, 2022