'Power of Protest' and 'My Odessa' at the Jewish Museum of Maryland

Two exhibits at the Jewish Museum of Maryland highlight Russia and Ukraine … and they transport visitors using photos, paintings, storytelling and music!

‘Power of Protest,’ on view through Feb. 5, commemorates a movement 35 years ago, when American Jews launched a remarkably successful human rights campaign demanding freedom for Soviet Jews. And ‘My Odessa,’ on view until Feb. 19, depicts an artist’s childhood memories of his home town in eastern Ukraine in the early 20th century.

We get previews from executive director Sol Davis and curator-in-residence Liora Ostroff.

Links: 'My Odessa,' 'Power of Protest.'