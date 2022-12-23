© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Power of Protest' and 'My Odessa' at the Jewish Museum of Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
The Mirvis Family and the Piano.jpg
'The Mirvis Family and the Piano' by Yefim Ladyzhensky is part of the exhibit "My Odessa" on view now through Feb. 19 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. It runs in conjunction with 'Power of Protest,' which runs through Feb. 5. Photo: Provided by JMM

Two exhibits at the Jewish Museum of Maryland highlight Russia and Ukraine … and they transport visitors using photos, paintings, storytelling and music!

‘Power of Protest,’ on view through Feb. 5, commemorates a movement 35 years ago, when American Jews launched a remarkably successful human rights campaign demanding freedom for Soviet Jews. And ‘My Odessa,’ on view until Feb. 19, depicts an artist’s childhood memories of his home town in eastern Ukraine in the early 20th century.

We get previews from executive director Sol Davis and curator-in-residence Liora Ostroff.

Links: 'My Odessa,' 'Power of Protest.'

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsJewish Museum of Maryland
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr