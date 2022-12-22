Holiday triggers and how to cope

'Tis the season for big gatherings and plentiful offerings of delectable food and drink. There is a lot of joy in these festivities -- but it can be stressful, too.

For those who struggle with eating disorders -- which is millions of Americans -- holidays can be even more challenging as they, and their loved ones, navigate through the month of boisterous parties and an abundance of potlucks, banquets and more.

We hear about the prevalence of OSFED: ‘Other Specified Feeding and Eating Disorder’ from Laurie Wollman, regional assistant director and site director for the Renfrew Center, which offers treatment for eating disorders.

Then JHU professor and clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph McGuire talks about misophonia -- a condition in which irritating sounds, like people chewing or slurping, can trigger a strong emotional response.

Links: Renfrew Center, Misophonia information, OSFED.