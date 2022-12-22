© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Holiday triggers and how to cope

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
httpswww.flickr.comphotoslendog64.jpg
Photo: lendog64 Flickr Creative Commons

'Tis the season for big gatherings and plentiful offerings of delectable food and drink. There is a lot of joy in these festivities -- but it can be stressful, too.

For those who struggle with eating disorders -- which is millions of Americans -- holidays can be even more challenging as they, and their loved ones, navigate through the month of boisterous parties and an abundance of potlucks, banquets and more.

We hear about the prevalence of OSFED: ‘Other Specified Feeding and Eating Disorder’ from Laurie Wollman, regional assistant director and site director for the Renfrew Center, which offers treatment for eating disorders.

Then JHU professor and clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph McGuire talks about misophonia -- a condition in which irritating sounds, like people chewing or slurping, can trigger a strong emotional response.

Links: Renfrew Center, Misophonia information, OSFED.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordmental healtheating disorders
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr