Most of us, at some point, worry about our weight. For some, the worry dogs us, takes on a life of its own. Lawyer Rabia Chaudry tells her version of that ordeal--and what it took to put the misery behind her, in her new book Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: a Memoir of Food, Fat and Family.

Links: Fatty, Fatty, Boom, Boom, speaking event on Dec. 8, Writers LIVE at Pratt Library.