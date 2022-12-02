© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

"Memento Mori:" A meditation on mortality and memory

Published December 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
Change is an intrinsic part of life--and that includes our impermanence on this earth. Artists of all disciplines embrace mortality -- as well as themes of memory and transience -- in the first exhibit at The Parlor. The Parlor itself is in transition … from funeral home into exhibition space, on North Avenue in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District.

The exhibit is titled Memento Mori, Latin for objects or art that remind us of the inevitability of death, It features more than 50 works by a dozen artists.

We talk with Memento Mori’s curator, Catherine Borg and educator and multimedia artist Edgar Reyes, who is featured in the exhibit.

Links: The Parlor, Memento Mori exhibit , Memento Mori events.

