'Blue-State Republican': Political scientist Mileah Kromer examines Larry Hogan's legacy

Gov. Larry Hogan is as passionate about polling as the professor who directs the Goucher College poll, Mileah Kromer. Her new book, "Blue State Republican: How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP," traces how Hogan used polling to govern and win elections. What’s his legacy? Does he have a path to run for president?

Kromer will discuss the book at a December 7th fundraiser for the Sarah T. Hughes Center, in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Goucher Poll. The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ungar Athenaeum.