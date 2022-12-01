© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Blue-State Republican': Political scientist Mileah Kromer examines Larry Hogan's legacy

Published December 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
Kromer, Mileah_Blue-State Republican_Cover-COMBO.png
Mileah Kromer is the founder of the Goucher College Poll. Her new book, about Larrry Hogan's political success in Maryland, is titled, "Blue-State Republican". (photo by Maili Godwin/cover:Temple University Press)

Gov. Larry Hogan is as passionate about polling as the professor who directs the Goucher College poll, Mileah Kromer. Her new book, "Blue State Republican: How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP," traces how Hogan used polling to govern and win elections. What’s his legacy? Does he have a path to run for president?

Kromer will discuss the book at a December 7th fundraiser for the Sarah T. Hughes Center, in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Goucher Poll. The event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ungar Athenaeum.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordgoucher pollGov. Larry HoganMaryland Politics
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie