The B&O Railroad: An escape to freedom

The Baltimore & Ohio, a powerful commercial railroad, was also part of the underground railroad. A new permanent exhibit at the B&O Railroad Museum tells of two dozen freedom seekers who walked the rails, disguised themselves to be passengers, or packed themselves INTO BOXES to flee slavery.

We’ll hear the risks they took from the museum’s executive director Kris Hoellen and Chris Haley of the Legacy of Slavery project at the Maryland archives. Learn more about Mt. Clare Station.

Plus, Julia-Ellen Craft Davis, recounts her great-great grandparents' brave mission to escape slavery in Georgia, traveling by train in a daring disguise.