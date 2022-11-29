© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Baltimore County works to ease the impacts of climate change; Protecting Maryland's forests

Published November 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Credit: John Lee/WYPR and Howard County Library System/Flickr

Can the actions of one county have an impact on the global effects of climate change? We hear how Baltimore County is working to mitigate climate change and produce renewable energy.

We speak with Jennifer Aiosa, Baltimore County’s chief sustainability officer, and WYPR reporter John Lee. Check out John Lee's recent reporting on chronic flooding in Turner Station and methane recapture at Eastern Sanitary Landfill.

Plus, Maryland is approaching its goal of no net loss of forests. Kate Everts, executive director of the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology, tells about a new study of Maryland’s forest and tree canopy. Watch a webinar about the report here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
