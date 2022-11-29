Baltimore County works to ease the impacts of climate change; Protecting Maryland's forests

Can the actions of one county have an impact on the global effects of climate change? We hear how Baltimore County is working to mitigate climate change and produce renewable energy.

We speak with Jennifer Aiosa, Baltimore County’s chief sustainability officer, and WYPR reporter John Lee. Check out John Lee's recent reporting on chronic flooding in Turner Station and methane recapture at Eastern Sanitary Landfill.

Plus, Maryland is approaching its goal of no net loss of forests. Kate Everts, executive director of the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology, tells about a new study of Maryland’s forest and tree canopy. Watch a webinar about the report here.

