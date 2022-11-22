2022 OSI Baltimore Community Fellows on building inclusivity and digital literacy

Each year, Baltimore’s Open Society Institute Community Fellows take on a project to improve city life.

Devan Southerland, whose son has autism, talks about building inclusivity in McElderry Park. Over the next year and a half, she will develop Brown on the Spectrum, to provide resources and cultivate work and other opportunities for young people with autism in Baltimore City.

And engineer Anisah Best plans to raise digital literacy among seniors and returning citizens. Best is the founder and CEO of Baltimore Tech Hub. With her fellowship, she will establish ED x Tech Literacy Training.

