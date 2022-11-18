© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

"U Thought I Was Him: A Theatrical Mixtape"

Published November 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST
from L Noah Silas, Marshai Allen, Calvin D. Tucker, Patrick Bean and Eddie Satterfield.jpg
1 of 4  — from L Noah Silas, Marshai Allen, Calvin D. Tucker, Patrick Bean and Eddie Satterfield.jpg
From left: Noah Silas, Marshai Allen, Calvin D. Tucker, Patrick Bean and Eddie Satterfield. They portray five men grappling with generational trauma in "U Thought I Was Him" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
Patrick Bean as Martique and Calvin D. Tucker as Cousin.jpg
2 of 4  — Patrick Bean as Martique and Calvin D. Tucker as Cousin.jpg
Patrick Bean (L) as Martique and Calvin D. Tucker as Cousin in "U Thought I Was Him: A Theatrical Mixtape" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
(seated) Eddie Satterfield, Noah Silas, (standing) Marshai Allen, Patrick Bean and Calvin D. Tucker.jpg
3 of 4  — (seated) Eddie Satterfield, Noah Silas, (standing) Marshai Allen, Patrick Bean and Calvin D. Tucker.jpg
Seated from L: Eddie Satterfield, Noah Silas; standing from L: Marshai Allen, Patrick Bean and Calvin D. Tucker. They portray five men grappling with generational trauma in "U Thought I Was Him" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
Eddie Satterfield as Uncle Brother and Noah Silas as Kevin Sr..jpg
4 of 4  — Eddie Satterfield as Uncle Brother and Noah Silas as Kevin Sr..jpg
Eddie Satterfield (L) as Uncle Brother and Noah Silas as Kevin Sr. in "U Thought I Was Him" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.

How do you begin to heal generational trauma?

A group of actors at ‘Arena Players Incorporated,’ the country’s oldest continually operating African-American community theater, is addressing that question through poetry, prose and music.

“U Thought I Was Him, a Theatrical Mixtape” features five men, each portraying different relatives in one family. The show runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 27.

We spoke with Troy Burton, the show’s producer and director and with Noah Silas, who plays the character of Kevin Sr. in the show, to get a preview.

Links: You Thought I Was Him tickets, Arena Players, Inc.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsBlack BaltimoreOn the RecordtraumaTheater
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr