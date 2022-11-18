How do you begin to heal generational trauma?

A group of actors at ‘Arena Players Incorporated,’ the country’s oldest continually operating African-American community theater, is addressing that question through poetry, prose and music.

“U Thought I Was Him, a Theatrical Mixtape” features five men, each portraying different relatives in one family. The show runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 27.

We spoke with Troy Burton, the show’s producer and director and with Noah Silas, who plays the character of Kevin Sr. in the show, to get a preview.

Links: You Thought I Was Him tickets, Arena Players, Inc.