"U Thought I Was Him: A Theatrical Mixtape"
From left: Noah Silas, Marshai Allen, Calvin D. Tucker, Patrick Bean and Eddie Satterfield. They portray five men grappling with generational trauma in "U Thought I Was Him" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
Patrick Bean (L) as Martique and Calvin D. Tucker as Cousin in "U Thought I Was Him: A Theatrical Mixtape" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
Eddie Satterfield (L) as Uncle Brother and Noah Silas as Kevin Sr. in "U Thought I Was Him" at the Arena Players, through Nov. 27.
How do you begin to heal generational trauma?
A group of actors at ‘Arena Players Incorporated,’ the country’s oldest continually operating African-American community theater, is addressing that question through poetry, prose and music.
“U Thought I Was Him, a Theatrical Mixtape” features five men, each portraying different relatives in one family. The show runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 27.
We spoke with Troy Burton, the show’s producer and director and with Noah Silas, who plays the character of Kevin Sr. in the show, to get a preview.