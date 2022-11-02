The 2022 class of Open Society Institute-Baltimore fellows; The Mindful Ministries Collective

Each year, the Open Society Institute selects a class of fellows, and funds their work with an disadvantaged group. How is this investment shaking out? We speak with Danielle Torain, the executive director of OSI-Baltimore, and Pamela King, the senior program manager for community fellowships.

Meet the 2022 class of OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows.

Plus: newly minted fellow, Jessica Smith, tells us about her project to break the stigma of mental illness in the faith community, the Mindful Ministries Collective.

Learn about her other work, the Mental Health Emergency Fund.

