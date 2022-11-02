© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

The 2022 class of Open Society Institute-Baltimore fellows; The Mindful Ministries Collective

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
MH Jessica Smith OSI

Each year, the Open Society Institute selects a class of fellows, and funds their work with an disadvantaged group. How is this investment shaking out? We speak with Danielle Torain, the executive director of OSI-Baltimore, and Pamela King, the senior program manager for community fellowships.

Meet the 2022 class of OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows.

Plus: newly minted fellow, Jessica Smith, tells us about her project to break the stigma of mental illness in the faith community, the Mindful Ministries Collective.

Learn about her other work, the Mental Health Emergency Fund.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
