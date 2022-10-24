© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

A musical wunderkind and stolen Stradivarius collide in "The Violin Conspiracy"

Published October 24, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Violin Conspiracy
Anchor

In his debut novel, Brendan Slocumb draws on his own experiences as a Black violinist encountering racism. His protagonist, Ray McMillian, faces the same challenge, plus a devastating betrayal -- the theft of his priceless Stradivarius. We delve into "The Violin Conspiracy."

Slocumb will be in Baltimore on Wednesday evening at Enoch Pratt Central Library for a conversation with Judith Krummeck, drive time host for classical station WBJC. Details here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
