A musical wunderkind and stolen Stradivarius collide in "The Violin Conspiracy"

In his debut novel, Brendan Slocumb draws on his own experiences as a Black violinist encountering racism. His protagonist, Ray McMillian, faces the same challenge, plus a devastating betrayal -- the theft of his priceless Stradivarius. We delve into "The Violin Conspiracy."

Slocumb will be in Baltimore on Wednesday evening at Enoch Pratt Central Library for a conversation with Judith Krummeck, drive time host for classical station WBJC. Details here.