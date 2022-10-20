© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Spreading love in Baltimore through meditation and mindfulness

Published October 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
MH Holistic Life
Baltimore residents Ali Smith, Atman Smith, and Andrés González founded the Holistic Life Foundation. Credit: HLF Facebook page; TarcherPerigee

Atman Smith, Ali Smith, and Andrés González are co-founders of the Holistic Life Foundation. Their new book, “Let Your Light Shine: How Mindfulness Can Empower Children and Rebuild Communities,” is partly about the systems in Baltimore that make life so challenging for Black and Brown children, partly about the authors’ personal transformations through yoga. The volume tells the stories of the Holistic Life Foundation’s founding and its two-decades working to spread love to at-risk youth.

