© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The father of landscape architecture turns 200

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
MH Olmsted
Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. designed the early suburb of Sudbrook Park and the four Mount Vernon Place parks; he also consulted on other Baltimore parks during the 1870s to the early 1890s. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/James Notman, engraving of image later published in Century Magazine-The World's Work, 1903.

The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth.

Guests:
Jennifer Arndt Robinson is the president of the board of directors of the nonprofit Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes. She is also executive Director of the Friends of Patterson Park. Hannah Hethmon is the owner of Better Lemon Creative Audio and a freelance consultant in museum and history research.

Learn more:
National Association for Olmsted Parks
How Frederick Law Olmsted’s Principles Shaped Baltimore Parks
The Great Halloween Lantern Parade & Festival

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordLocal History
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast