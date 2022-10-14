The father of landscape architecture turns 200

The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth.

Guests:

Jennifer Arndt Robinson is the president of the board of directors of the nonprofit Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes. She is also executive Director of the Friends of Patterson Park. Hannah Hethmon is the owner of Better Lemon Creative Audio and a freelance consultant in museum and history research.

Learn more:

National Association for Olmsted Parks

How Frederick Law Olmsted’s Principles Shaped Baltimore Parks

The Great Halloween Lantern Parade & Festival

