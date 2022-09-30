© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Jabari Lyles

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Senator Stoop Storytelling
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here is a Stoop Story from Jabari Lyles, former Director of LGBTQ Affairs for the Office of the Mayor, about founding the Gay-Straight Alliance at Towson High School.

You can listen to more Stoop stories by checking out the Stoop Storytelling Series’ podcast, hosted on WYPR's podcasting platform, Your Public Studios.

The next live Stoop show will be Oct. 24th at Center Stage. The theme is “Tales from the Crypt: Stories that shiver your spine and boggle your brain.” And on Nov. 3rd, the Baltimore Museum of Art will host the Stoop show, “Movement in Every Direction: Stories about Modern-Day Migration.”

