On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Poetry for the end times: 'You Cannot Save Here'

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
MH Anthony Moll

Baltimore writer Anthony Moll’s collection of poetry, titled, “You Cannot Save Here,” weaves together pop culture and counterculture references - everything from video games characters to song lyrics to tweets - against an apocalyptic backdrop.

Rather than imagining a happy ending, Moll takes a sober look at reality and asks what comes next, "Any time you turn on the news, any time you consider the state of the world--whether it's climate change or Covid or war or anything else--it’s hard not to think what it means on a grander scale."

We ask about Moll’s approach to writing, and how the process of drafting poems differs from writing a memoir.

Moll will be speaking at the Ivy Bookshop on October 13th with Frederick writer Suzanne Feldman. Details here.

