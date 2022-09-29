© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Pickleball's pickle: more courts needed?

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
PXL_20220927_224610945.MOTION-01.COVER.jpg
From left: Malissa Ruffner, John Odell, Deb Benton and Jenny Wienckowski dominated a game of pickleball at the Druid Hill Park courts. Photo: Melissa Gerr

Pickleball, the madly popular sport embraced by all ages, is not without growing pains. Tim Almaguer Division Chief for Community Engagement & Strategic Partnerships at Baltimore City Recreation & Parks tells about efforts to meet demand.

And Betsy Cunningham, pickleball devotee, shares her grand vision for the sport:

“It’s a way to bring peace to our neighborhoods. First thing you do when you get on the court is you find out who you’re playing with, and you say hello. And the goal of the game is not to win, the goal is to have a good time. And when you finish you congratulate the team for what a good game they played. So you win fairly, you lose fairly. I like that idea for peace, I think we could use that in Baltimore.”

Links: Baltimore Pickleball, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, USA Pickleball, Baltimore City Pickleball info.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsPickleball
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr