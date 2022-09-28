© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Food for Thought': Praise for Food Service Workers!

Published September 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Diane-Blick_Dorothy-Height-Elem_4-1.jpg
Diane Blick, food service employee at Dorothy Height Elementary School. Photo: J.M. Giordano

Since March 2020, most of us have a deeper grasp of who is an “essential worker.” The Baltimore Museum of Industry is featuring a show about those who are indispensable to our young people: Baltimore City school food-service workers. Like Sheila Alston, who helped feed students for more than 30 years:

“We are part of the learning process with the kids. Because a child cannot learn if they’re hungry.”

We learn more about the audio-visual exhibit from the B-M-I’s director of interpretation Beth Maloney, and from photographer J.M. Giordano who created the black and white portraits:

“These are people who do a fantastically important job, so I wanted to make them look like superheroes almost.”

Links: Food for Thought, online at BMI, J.M. Giordano, Night Work at Goucher College Rosenberg Gallery.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore Museum of IndustryphotographyBaltimore City Public Schools
