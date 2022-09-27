The path from reentry to entrepreneurship

Why would someone coming out of prison, with all the challenges they face, take on the task of starting their own business? Partly because employers pass them over, says Vanessa Bright, founder of the Maryland Reentry Resource Center. And some are natural risk-takers, she says.

We talk to Lamont Bell, who runs three businesses he started since leaving prison and Chris Taylor, a retired business executive who now advises entrepreneurs.

The Maryland Reentry Entrepreneurship & Networking Conference will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Maritime Conference Center. Details here.

Find a business mentor through SCORE.

