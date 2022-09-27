© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

The path from reentry to entrepreneurship

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Why would someone coming out of prison, with all the challenges they face, take on the task of starting their own business? Partly because employers pass them over, says Vanessa Bright, founder of the Maryland Reentry Resource Center. And some are natural risk-takers, she says.

We talk to Lamont Bell, who runs three businesses he started since leaving prison and Chris Taylor, a retired business executive who now advises entrepreneurs.

The Maryland Reentry Entrepreneurship & Networking Conference will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Maritime Conference Center. Details here.

Find a business mentor through SCORE.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
