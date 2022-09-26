Documentarian Stanley Nelson on two Maryland icons of freedom, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass

Where would our country be, what would it be without Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman?

Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson evokes new insights into how each pushed to freedom from slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In the film MPT premiers next week, Nelson traces Tubman’s visions, which she took as direct guidance from God.

Then Nelson shows Frederick Douglass reinventing himself again and again on his quest to demand respect for his people.

Learn more about these two documentaries. Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom will debut on Maryland Public Television and PBS stations nationwide next Tuesday, Oct. 4. Becoming Frederick Douglass, which will debut the following Tuesday, Oct. 11.

