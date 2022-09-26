© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Documentarian Stanley Nelson on two Maryland icons of freedom, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Mh Tubman Douglass docs
Credits: (Douglass) New York Historical Society / Bridgeman Images; (Tubman) Alamy

Where would our country be, what would it be without Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman?

Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson evokes new insights into how each pushed to freedom from slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In the film MPT premiers next week, Nelson traces Tubman’s visions, which she took as direct guidance from God.

Then Nelson shows Frederick Douglass reinventing himself again and again on his quest to demand respect for his people.

Learn more about these two documentaries. Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom will debut on Maryland Public Television and PBS stations nationwide next Tuesday, Oct. 4. Becoming Frederick Douglass, which will debut the following Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsAfrican American History
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie