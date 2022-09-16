Gun violence mars the start of the school year in Baltimore

Gun violence, leading to the deaths of two Baltimore students, cast a shadow over the start of the school year.

Annette Anderson, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, is a former principal--and the parent of three teens in Baltimore City public schools.

She says violence prevention starts with positive relationships, “Our young people may not always connect with their classroom teacher, but it may be a lunchroom aide, it may be the custodian, it may be the school secretary that they connect with. We need to have enough caring adults trained in the building to help our young people connect and learn how to diffuse conflict.”

