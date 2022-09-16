© 2022 WYPR
Gun violence mars the start of the school year in Baltimore

Published September 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Gun violence, leading to the deaths of two Baltimore students, cast a shadow over the start of the school year.

Annette Anderson, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, is a former principal--and the parent of three teens in Baltimore City public schools.

She says violence prevention starts with positive relationships, “Our young people may not always connect with their classroom teacher, but it may be a lunchroom aide, it may be the custodian, it may be the school secretary that they connect with. We need to have enough caring adults trained in the building to help our young people connect and learn how to diffuse conflict.”

Check out this Hopkins' Hub article on preventing gun violence.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
