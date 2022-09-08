© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Barry Glassman, Republican running for Maryland Comptroller

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is the Republican candidate for Maryland Comptroller. Early voting starts Oct. 27, election day is Nov. 8. Photo: provided by candidate

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has served in public office for 32 years straight. Now he’s running for comptroller, the only one of the three Republicans campaigning statewide who is not a fan of Donald Trump. Glassman is counting on his moderate philosophy and hands-on budget experience to draw voters from the middle, and maybe the left..

We ask about his priorities if elected, his plans to update the comptroller’s office … and where he differs from his progressive Democratic opponent’s broad policy agenda:

“You’d see me more working on the primary duties of a fiscal manager than a partisan or someone that’s going to be a little more active in various issues that I think are outside of the purview of the comptroller.”

Links: Barry Glassman for Comptroller, Maryland Matters article, MDElections2022.

