Barry Glassman, Republican running for Maryland Comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has served in public office for 32 years straight. Now he’s running for comptroller, the only one of the three Republicans campaigning statewide who is not a fan of Donald Trump. Glassman is counting on his moderate philosophy and hands-on budget experience to draw voters from the middle, and maybe the left..

We ask about his priorities if elected, his plans to update the comptroller’s office … and where he differs from his progressive Democratic opponent’s broad policy agenda:

“You’d see me more working on the primary duties of a fiscal manager than a partisan or someone that’s going to be a little more active in various issues that I think are outside of the purview of the comptroller.”

