On The Record

What Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan means for Marylanders

Published September 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
MH Biden student loan forgiveness
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Most people with federal student loans are eligible for some forgiveness, under the plan President Biden announced last month: up to $20,000 for low-income recipients of Pell Grants, $10,000 for other borrowers.

What does this mean for Marylanders?

Tisa Silver Canady founded the non-profit Maryland Center for Collegiate Financial Wellness. She says this plan moves toward addressing the failures of the federal financing system.

Plus, two graduates share their student-loan experiences.

Links:
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Student Loan Relief for Borrowers Who Need It Most
The Biden-Harris Administration's Student Debt Relief Plan Explained

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
