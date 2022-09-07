What Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan means for Marylanders

Most people with federal student loans are eligible for some forgiveness, under the plan President Biden announced last month: up to $20,000 for low-income recipients of Pell Grants, $10,000 for other borrowers.

What does this mean for Marylanders?

Tisa Silver Canady founded the non-profit Maryland Center for Collegiate Financial Wellness. She says this plan moves toward addressing the failures of the federal financing system.

Plus, two graduates share their student-loan experiences.

Links:

FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Student Loan Relief for Borrowers Who Need It Most

The Biden-Harris Administration's Student Debt Relief Plan Explained

