The Clubhouse helps youth avoid substance abuse

Published September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Clubhouse.jpeg
L to R: Jennifer Deckman, Adolescent Yoga Meditation Instructor; Sydney Shupe, Young Adult Peer Recovery Support Specialist; Laura Dahl, LCPC, Director of Family Services & Director of The Clubhouse; Justin Macri, Young Adult Peer Recovery Support Specialist; and Nicole Ross, Young Adult Peer Recovery Support Specialist at the opening of The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment. Photo: Provided by AAT

About half of teens will try alcohol or an illegal drug by the time they graduate. A new center in Harford County is engaging at-risk young people in alternatives to substance use.

The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment is a safe space for adolescents--and their families--to connect, communicate and gain interpersonal skills. We hear how it works from its director, Laura Dahl, and from Nicole Ross, a “Young Adult Peer Recovery Support Specialist.” In recovery herself, Ross is a role model and relates to participants:

“You can still be successful in this life. And your past doesn’t represent who you are presently. You are not your past, you are not your poor choices. We focus on today and moving forward.”

Links: Ashley Addiction Treatment, The Clubhouse, more clubhouse and recovery resources in Maryland, More resources for parents and teens from NIDA.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr