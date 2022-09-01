The Clubhouse helps youth avoid substance abuse

About half of teens will try alcohol or an illegal drug by the time they graduate. A new center in Harford County is engaging at-risk young people in alternatives to substance use.

The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment is a safe space for adolescents--and their families--to connect, communicate and gain interpersonal skills. We hear how it works from its director, Laura Dahl, and from Nicole Ross, a “Young Adult Peer Recovery Support Specialist.” In recovery herself, Ross is a role model and relates to participants:

“You can still be successful in this life. And your past doesn’t represent who you are presently. You are not your past, you are not your poor choices. We focus on today and moving forward.”

Links: Ashley Addiction Treatment, The Clubhouse, more clubhouse and recovery resources in Maryland, More resources for parents and teens from NIDA.