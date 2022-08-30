Baltimore rides the recent wave of union organizing

MOM’s Organic Market, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Maryland Institute College of Art. What do they have in common? Their employees voted to unionize.

Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson gives us the national picture of this rise in labor organizing. In the wake of the pandemic, what protections do workers seek? How are employers responding?

Then, Starbucks barista Violet Sovine and Apple employee Chaya Barrett reflect on their organizing experiences. Barrett says the risks of the pandemic were a motivator, “I think that was something that really radicalized a lot of us in thinking that we needed to make a change that was going to help us keep our families and keep ourselves safe.”