Jazz musician Todd Marcus creates a portrait of modern Egypt

Baltimore musician Todd Marcus’ latest album, “In the Valley,'' celebrates his Egyptian heritage. The bass clarinetist and bandleader drew on his visits in the country to craft a unique sound that matches Egypt’s bustle and grandeur.

We ask Marcus why blending American jazz harmonies and Middle Eastern melodies posed a challenge, and hear how audiences in the two countries respond differently to performances.

Watch the Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra perform, "Horus."

Todd Marcus' will perform at Takoma Station Tavern on September 10th. Details here.

