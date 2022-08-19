A coming-of-age story set at the Maryland School for the Deaf

Amaree McKenstry-Hall was in his senior year at the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick. Football, Homecoming, and his future weighed on his mind. That’s why filmmaker Matt Ogens made Amaree the heart of his coming-of-age documentary, “Audible.”

"Audible" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary - Short Subject. You can stream the film on Netflix.

This interview originally aired on March 11, 2022. Transcript available here.