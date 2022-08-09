Beat the heat with new films and cult classics
When it’s too hot for the park or the pool, grab some popcorn and turn on a movie!
Max Weiss, editor-in-chief of Baltimore Magazine, talks about her favorite new films, from a sci-fi western to the "Top Gun" sequel.
Then, Beyond Video is a volunteer-run video library in Baltimore. Co-owner Eric Hatch shares indie hits and cult classics.
Check out Max Weiss' reviews:
Nope
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Fire of Love
Eric Hatch's recommendations:
Ascension
Devil in a Blue Dress
Strawberry Mansion
Faya Dayi
La Piscine
The Swimmer
Thief