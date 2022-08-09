© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Beat the heat with new films and cult classics

Published August 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
MH film posters
"Devil in a Blue Dress," produced by TriStar Pictures. "Faya Dayi," produced by Janus Films. "Nope," produced by Universal Studios/Monkeypaw Productions. "Fire of Love," produced by Neon and National Geographic Documentary Films.

When it’s too hot for the park or the pool, grab some popcorn and turn on a movie!

Max Weiss, editor-in-chief of Baltimore Magazine, talks about her favorite new films, from a sci-fi western to the "Top Gun" sequel.

Then, Beyond Video is a volunteer-run video library in Baltimore. Co-owner Eric Hatch shares indie hits and cult classics.

Check out Max Weiss' reviews:
Nope
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Fire of Love

Eric Hatch's recommendations:
Ascension
Devil in a Blue Dress
Strawberry Mansion
Faya Dayi
La Piscine
The Swimmer
Thief

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie