Beat the heat with new films and cult classics

When it’s too hot for the park or the pool, grab some popcorn and turn on a movie!

Max Weiss, editor-in-chief of Baltimore Magazine, talks about her favorite new films, from a sci-fi western to the "Top Gun" sequel.

Then, Beyond Video is a volunteer-run video library in Baltimore. Co-owner Eric Hatch shares indie hits and cult classics.

Check out Max Weiss' reviews:

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Fire of Love

Eric Hatch's recommendations:

Ascension

Devil in a Blue Dress

Strawberry Mansion

Faya Dayi

La Piscine

The Swimmer

Thief