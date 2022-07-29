'Fulfillment': The art of work

Andy Lowrie wants you to wear his sculptural works of art, and also to think about how they are made. His exhibit, titled “Fulfillment,” now up at the Baltimore Jewelry Center, plays upon several interpretations of that word.

For instance, choosing a piece of jewelry is personally fulfilling, he says. It’s a mode of self-expression and self identity:

“It’s also the word that is used for having goods shipped to us. So that idea, to me, was really interesting: how are we fulfilled, are we really being fulfilled by the things that are meant to be fulfilling us … What is fulfillment, in a sense.”

