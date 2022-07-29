© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

'Fulfillment': The art of work

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Andy_Lowrie_Order_1_Print_RES.jpg
'Order #1,' (sterling silver, brass, powder coat) is part of the exhibit 'Fulfillment' works by Andy Lowrie, at the Baltimore Jewelry Center through Aug. 26. Photo: provided by artist

Andy Lowrie wants you to wear his sculptural works of art, and also to think about how they are made. His exhibit, titled “Fulfillment,” now up at the Baltimore Jewelry Center, plays upon several interpretations of that word.

For instance, choosing a piece of jewelry is personally fulfilling, he says. It’s a mode of self-expression and self identity:

“It’s also the word that is used for having goods shipped to us. So that idea, to me, was really interesting: how are we fulfilled, are we really being fulfilled by the things that are meant to be fulfilling us … What is fulfillment, in a sense.”

Links: Baltimore Jewelry Center, Station North Art Walk, Fulfillment exhibit at BJC, Artist's Talk at BJC.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
