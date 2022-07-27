Environmental justice for all

Heat waves, wildfires, air-quality alerts… Undeniably we’re hit with more of these--and people where there’s limited investment are hit harder.

We hear from Professor Sacoby Wilson, co-founder of the University of Maryland’s ‘Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health’, about the need to work from the bottom up to equitably and efficiently fight climate change:

“We have to focus on the most vulnerable populations. Those who are socially vulnerable, economically vulnerable those who don’t have health-care access. We then make sure our climate policies emphasize protecting them. If we do that, I think we’ll be able to protect everybody from climate change.”

Plus, Shashawnda Campbell from the South Baltimore Community Land Trust, on why she’s educating and mobilizing neighbors … and is in it for the long game.

Links: South Baltimore Land Trust, The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health, University of Maryland Symposium on Environmental Justice and Health Disparities, Aug. 11-13.

