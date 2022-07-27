© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Environmental justice for all

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
unnamed.jpg
Members of the South Baltimore Land Trust, during a protest of the BRESCO incinerator plant. Photo provided by SBLT

Heat waves, wildfires, air-quality alerts… Undeniably we’re hit with more of these--and people where there’s limited investment are hit harder.

We hear from Professor Sacoby Wilson, co-founder of the University of Maryland’s ‘Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health’, about the need to work from the bottom up to equitably and efficiently fight climate change:

“We have to focus on the most vulnerable populations. Those who are socially vulnerable, economically vulnerable those who don’t have health-care access. We then make sure our climate policies emphasize protecting them. If we do that, I think we’ll be able to protect everybody from climate change.”  

Plus, Shashawnda Campbell from the South Baltimore Community Land Trust, on why she’s educating and mobilizing neighbors … and is in it for the long game.

Links: South Baltimore Land Trust, The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health, University of Maryland Symposium on Environmental Justice and Health Disparities, Aug. 11-13.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsEnvironmental racism
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
