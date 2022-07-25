© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Democrat Wes Moore will face Republican Dan Cox in November's general election for governor.

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.” 

Baltimore Banner politics reporter Pamela Wood joins us to talk about the dynamics behind who won and who lost, and how things are shaping up for the November election. Plus, we ask former Lieutenant Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican, about where his party is heading in the Free State.

Find more election reporting by WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
