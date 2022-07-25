Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.”

Baltimore Banner politics reporter Pamela Wood joins us to talk about the dynamics behind who won and who lost, and how things are shaping up for the November election. Plus, we ask former Lieutenant Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican, about where his party is heading in the Free State.

Find more election reporting by WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.