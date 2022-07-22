With Maryland's mail-in ballot canvass underway, which Baltimore County races are tightening?

About 24 hours into counting mail-in ballots cast in the primary election, we speak with WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee. We’ll ask: what’s the latest in the contests for County executive and council, as well as the extremely tight race to be Democratic nominee for state’s attorney -- where progressive Robbie Leonard is challenging four-term incumbent Scott Shellenberger.

And we talk through the logistics of canvassing thousands of mail-in ballots. Lee spoke with Ruie LaVoie, Baltimore County Elections director, who said, "We're going to process and scan 6 to 8,000 a day because I did the math and if we do that we're going to certify July 29th."

