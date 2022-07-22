© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

With Maryland's mail-in ballot canvass underway, which Baltimore County races are tightening?

Published July 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
MH MD primary election AP
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Asia Rogers uses a privacy booth to cast her vote at Edmondson Westside High School during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

About 24 hours into counting mail-in ballots cast in the primary election, we speak with WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee. We’ll ask: what’s the latest in the contests for County executive and council, as well as the extremely tight race to be Democratic nominee for state’s attorney -- where progressive Robbie Leonard is challenging four-term incumbent Scott Shellenberger.

And we talk through the logistics of canvassing thousands of mail-in ballots. Lee spoke with Ruie LaVoie, Baltimore County Elections director, who said, "We're going to process and scan 6 to 8,000 a day because I did the math and if we do that we're going to certify July 29th."

Find more election coverage from the WYPR newsroom. Listen to John Lee's latest story here.

