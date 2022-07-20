© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Analysis of the 2022 Maryland Primary Election

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
MH AP primary election maryland
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
A woman walks in front of campaign signs during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

With thousands of mail-in ballots still a mystery, author and activist Wes Moore is ahead in the votes counted so far to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

In the Republican primary, Trump-endorsed state Delegate Dan Cox declared victory. We’ll talk about it with WYPR’s Rachel Baye and pollster Mileah Kromer.

Listen to Rachel Baye's story: "Dan Cox, an election denier, wins the Maryland Republican primary for governor."

Check out the results of the recent Goucher College Poll,
conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.

In Baltimore, defense attorney Ivan Bates leads the current vote count for state’s attorney. Tim Prudente of the Baltimore Banner outlines the contentious race between Bates, incumbent Marilyn Mosby, and former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah.

Read Tim Prudente's latest: "Ivan Bates holds 4,000 vote lead in Baltimore state’s attorney race as rivals await mail-in count."

