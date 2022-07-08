What do Maryland voters think?

Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.

Recent polling hints that many MORE citizens are still making up their minds. WYPR politics reporter Rachel Baye says voters often decide at the last minute.

And Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Banner says it doesn’t mean they’re not interested, "Marylanders are not used to voting in July. This is very unusual. Kids are off at summer camp, families are going on vacation. There is also I think a challenge, particularly on the Democratic side, that there are so many candidates.”

More on the Goucher Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner:

Full poll results

WYPR - Is Maryland ‘moving in the right direction? Depends on which voter you ask

WYPR - Maryland voters still largely undecided for Governor's Race, poll shows

The Baltimore Banner - Poll: Top three Democratic candidates for Maryland governor are tied, with many still undecided