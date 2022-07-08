© 2022 WYPR
WYPO 106.9 Eastern Shore will not be broadcasting Friday, 7/8 as tower work continues. All streams are working.
On The Record

What do Maryland voters think?

Published July 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
Maryland voters can vote early in-person, or vote with a mail-in ballot by mailing it in or dropping it off at a dropbox.

Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.

Recent polling hints that many MORE citizens are still making up their minds. WYPR politics reporter Rachel Baye says voters often decide at the last minute.

And Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Banner says it doesn’t mean they’re not interested, "Marylanders are not used to voting in July. This is very unusual. Kids are off at summer camp, families are going on vacation. There is also I think a challenge, particularly on the Democratic side, that there are so many candidates.”

More on the Goucher Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner:
