On The Record

Jim Shalleck, running for Maryland Attorney General

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Jim Shalleck hopes to be nominated Republican candidate for Maryland Attorney General in the upcoming primary, July 19. Credit: Phil Tran

There hasn’t been a Republican in the Maryland Attorney General seat in seven decades. But Jim Shalleck, running in the GOP primary, believes his highest priority -- stomping out violent crime -- appeals to Democrats and Independents, too. His plan is to shift 40 or 50 lawyers who work for the AG to prosecuting serious street crime:

“You know it’s an army! The Attorney General is an army. And it hasn’t been used to help fight crime. So I want to take a tenth of the office and use it to divert its priorities to fighting crime.” 

Plus, we ask about funding the police, legalizing marijuana, enforcing environmental laws and why he wants to reinstate resource officers in public schools.

Links: Jim Shalleck for AG, MDElections2022

