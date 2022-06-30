Katie Curran O'Malley running for Attorney General

The Attorney General is the chief legal officer of Maryland. Former prosecutor and retired district court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley is vying for that seat in the Democratic primary July 19.

We ask about her plans to fight gun violence, protect the environment, maintain reproductive rights for women, and what she learned from her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., who for two decades held the job she’s hoping to get:

“I learned how much integrity you really need to have when you’re running. And how the only thing that matters isn’t necessarily if everybody agrees with you, but if you are doing what you believe is in the best interest of all Marylanders.”

