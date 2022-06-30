© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Katie Curran O'Malley running for Attorney General

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
Katie OMalley.png
Katie Curran O'Malley is running for Attorney General of Maryland Credit: Provided by candidate

The Attorney General is the chief legal officer of Maryland. Former prosecutor and retired district court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley is vying for that seat in the Democratic primary July 19.

We ask about her plans to fight gun violence, protect the environment, maintain reproductive rights for women, and what she learned from her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., who for two decades held the job she’s hoping to get:

“I learned how much integrity you really need to have when you’re running. And how the only thing that matters isn’t necessarily if everybody agrees with you, but if you are doing what you believe is in the best interest of all Marylanders.”

Links: KatieforMD, MDElections2022

Tags

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMDElections2022
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr