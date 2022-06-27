Local reactions to Roe repeal

As conservatives cheered the Supreme Court’s decree ending federal abortion rights, … advocates of those rights seethed. What is the fallout in Maryland?

We hear from Erin Younkins. She’s a mother of seven and the director of Life, Justice and Peace for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Then Lynn McCann of the Baltimore Abortion Fund describes barriers that make accessing abortion difficult for women both within Maryland and outside. And we talk with Morgan Nuzzo, a nurse-midwife, who is co-founder of Partners in Abortion Care, due to open this fall in Prince George’s County. We ask what’s it’s like to open an abortion clinic when clinics across the country are closing.