On The Record

Local reactions to Roe repeal

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quinonez speaks to a crowd at a vigil outside the Robert C. Byrd federal Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va., on Friday, June 24, 2022. AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham

As conservatives cheered the Supreme Court’s decree ending federal abortion rights, … advocates of those rights seethed. What is the fallout in Maryland?

We hear from Erin Younkins. She’s a mother of seven and the director of Life, Justice and Peace for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Then Lynn McCann of the Baltimore Abortion Fund describes barriers that make accessing abortion difficult for women both within Maryland and outside. And we talk with Morgan Nuzzo, a nurse-midwife, who is co-founder of Partners in Abortion Care, due to open this fall in Prince George’s County. We ask what’s it’s like to open an abortion clinic when clinics across the country are closing.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
