Smithsonian exhibit about science and faith goes beyond conflict and controversy

The exhibit, "Discovery and Revelation," at the Smithsonian examines three centuries of Americans’ evolving views on the relationship between faith and science.

Peter Manseau, who directs the museum’s Center for the Understanding of Religion in American History, talks about the artifacts displayed.

One, a portrait of Henrietta Lacks--a Baltimore woman whose cancer cells were taken for research--depicts her as a religious icon. Manseau says the painting points to one of the exhibit’s themes: ‘What do we owe each other?’

