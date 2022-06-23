How Baltimore Banner editor Kimi Yoshino is building her newsroom

Kimi Yoshino had established an impressive career in journalism-- she was managing editor of the Los Angeles Times -- when business magnate Stewart Bainum asked her to leave all that to become editor-in-chief of the online news operation he was starting: The Baltimore Banner.

Yoshino says, "This for me was a chance to start fresh and to build the kind of newsroom that I wanted to work in, the kind of newsroom that I thought would serve a community, and a way to really make a difference."

That newsroom she’s building, Yoshino said, is diverse but needs to be more so. Its sole focus is to cover the Baltimore region, with hard news that holds public officials accountable--but also arts, culture and personal insights.

