Protecting kids navigating divorce

Divorce is hard for adults. Children are more fragile. The National Family Resiliency Center holds a special place to protect the mental and emotional well-being of kids, and works to keep whole families communicating and supportive through transitions.

Executive Director Risa Garon describes how parents, lawyers, therapists and judges work together to make that happen.

Then Meg Sreenivas, a client turned peer counselor, describes how, when she was 12 -year-old, adrift, the center made all the difference:

“The NFRC was really what showed me what divorce was in a non negative connotation. It was a really positive, sort of - this is what’s happening, how can we make it right for you as the kid and put you in the center in a positive way.”

Links: National Family Resiliency Center