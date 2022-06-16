Thiru Vignarajah: Running for Baltimore City State's Attorney

The job of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore is to fight crime. We ask Thiru Vignarajah, running in the Democratic primary against the same incumbent who soundly defeated him in 2018, about his plans to combat car jackings, dissolve open-air drug markets and quash violent crime. And why, over the course of four years, he’s run twice for this office and once for Mayor:

“This city is in crisis. And to watch from the sidelines as your team is getting slaughtered is really hard. And whether it’s as the running back or the quarterback, I want to get on the field. So for those folks who think Thiru just wants to get back in the game, they are absolutely right.”

Plus, why he says the staggering level of crime in Baltimore could be used to reverse the flow of city prosecutors heading out the door.

Links: JusticeforBaltimore, MDElections2022