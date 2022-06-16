© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Thiru Vignarajah: Running for Baltimore City State's Attorney

Published June 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Thiru Vignarajah, a Democrat running for Baltimore City State's Attorney. The primary is July 19. Credit: Provided by candidate

The job of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore is to fight crime. We ask Thiru Vignarajah, running in the Democratic primary against the same incumbent who soundly defeated him in 2018, about his plans to combat car jackings, dissolve open-air drug markets and quash violent crime. And why, over the course of four years, he’s run twice for this office and once for Mayor:

“This city is in crisis. And to watch from the sidelines as your team is getting slaughtered is really hard. And whether it’s as the running back or the quarterback, I want to get on the field. So for those folks who think Thiru just wants to get back in the game, they are absolutely right.” 

Plus, why he says the staggering level of crime in Baltimore could be used to reverse the flow of city prosecutors heading out the door.

Links: JusticeforBaltimore, MDElections2022

Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
