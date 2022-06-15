© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Interrupting Baltimore's cycles of violent crime by building trust

Published June 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Roca Youth Worker Calvin Monroe (left) and Roca participant Raynard Smith share a moment. Roca is partnering with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to teach Cognitive Behavioral Theory to DJS caseworkers, expanding its reach. Photo credit: Roca

Roca, the violence intervention program that fixates on young men in Baltimore, is grounded on cognitive behavioral change. That’s why, explains Roca’s community partnership director JT Timpson, its model is to relentlessly pursue young men at risk and build relationships with them -- which takes years.

Then Betsy Tolentino of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, tells why case workers throughout the state are being trained in Roca’s model and how it's meeting success. Learn more about the Roca's REWIRE CBT training here.

Original air date: April 13, 2022.

