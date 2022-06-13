© 2021 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Kings of B'more' author R. Eric Thomas celebrates queer friendship

Published June 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Kings of B'more
Penguin Random House
/
"Kings of B'more" is the latest book by Baltimore playwright and author R. Eric Thomas.

In R. Eric Thomas’ new young adult novel, “Kings of B’more,” two teens embark on an epic adventure across the city. Harrison and Linus are both Black, both gay, and both worried about what the future holds. What should they do after high school? Will they stay best friends after Linus moves away?

Thomas wrote characters who are affectionate, who see the beauty in each other. He says that tenderness is missing from the genre. We ask about his inspiration and about depicting queer stories beyond coming out.

Thomas will be speaking tomorrow evening at the Ivy Bookshop. Event details here.

