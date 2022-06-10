Othello, reimagined

The IN Series opera-theater company’s Othello challenges the drama’s racial undertones. Weaving in jazz and politically-charged artwork, it transports audiences beyond the typical Verdi opera.

Artistic director Timothy Nelson describes the evolution of the show, and tenor Walker J. Jackson says he wants audiences … to see beyond Othello as a brute force with a monstrous mind. He hopes to convey the nuance of the character:

“I want people to really see the humanity of this character. And I think there are parts of his character that every human being can identify with. Being a human being who’s just trying to live life, trying to find acceptance, and trying to make sense of everything that’s happened to him."

