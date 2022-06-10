© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Othello, reimagined

Published June 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
Walker J. Jackson (L) as Othello and Maribeth Diggle as Desdemona in the IN Series production of Othello at Baltimore Theater Project. Photo: Bayou Elom

The IN Series opera-theater company’s Othello challenges the drama’s racial undertones. Weaving in jazz and politically-charged artwork, it transports audiences beyond the typical Verdi opera.

Artistic director Timothy Nelson describes the evolution of the show, and tenor Walker J. Jackson says he wants audiences … to see beyond Othello as a brute force with a monstrous mind. He hopes to convey the nuance of the character:

“I want people to really see the humanity of this character. And I think there are parts of his character that every human being can identify with. Being a human being who’s just trying to live life, trying to find acceptance, and trying to make sense of everything that’s happened to him."

Links: Othello at Baltimore Theater Project, IN Series Opera Theater Company.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
