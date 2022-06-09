© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Del. Brooke Lierman on her run for Maryland Comptroller

Published June 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Brooke Lierman for Maryland Comptroller.jpg
WilliamMoree.com
/
Photo: WilliamMoree.com

The job of Maryland comptroller, the chief financial officer, is open for the first time in decades. Two Democrats and a Republican are running. The comptroller collects taxes and oversees how money is spent. Democrat Brooke Lierman, who now represents south Baltimore in the House of Delegates, argues the comptroller should also assess how the state is addressing climate change … and help Marylanders connect to high-speed internet.

The comptroller casts one of the three votes on the mighty Board of Public Works. If elected, Lierman says, that would be mandate:

“To be the people’s advocate, to be an independent voice and to ensure that we’re using the power of the purse in Maryland to help grow generational wealth and also build out for generations to come.”

Links: Brooke Lierman for Maryland Comptroller, MD Elections 2022, early voting information, voter registration info.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMDElections2022
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
