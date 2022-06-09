Del. Brooke Lierman on her run for Maryland Comptroller

The job of Maryland comptroller, the chief financial officer, is open for the first time in decades. Two Democrats and a Republican are running. The comptroller collects taxes and oversees how money is spent. Democrat Brooke Lierman, who now represents south Baltimore in the House of Delegates, argues the comptroller should also assess how the state is addressing climate change … and help Marylanders connect to high-speed internet.

The comptroller casts one of the three votes on the mighty Board of Public Works. If elected, Lierman says, that would be mandate:

“To be the people’s advocate, to be an independent voice and to ensure that we’re using the power of the purse in Maryland to help grow generational wealth and also build out for generations to come.”

