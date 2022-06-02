The healing power of music

Music can soothe, motivate and stir feelings. Can music heal? Dr. Alexander Pantelyat, who runs the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine, develops therapies and conducts research with patients who have Parkinson’s disease and other ailments. He says it’s not one-size-fits all, and can be tailored to each patient just like other medications.

Plus, Senior Music Therapist Kerry Devlin, who works with adults and children, says that using music for healing may not be the right fit for everyone, but for many:

“It’s an experience that brings something different into their care. It feels really different from some of the other therapies that they move through because of the ways in which it holds space for their experiences, their music and their personhood.”

