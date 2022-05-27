© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Michael from Pressley Ridge

Published May 27, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Here is a Stoop Story from Michael at Pressley Ridge, about his gratitude for the community that raised him and the importance of paying it forward. Find more information about the Stoop Storytelling Series - including upcoming live events and the Stoop podcast - at Stoopstorytelling.com

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
