Stories from the Stoop: Michael from Pressley Ridge
Published May 27, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Here is a Stoop Story from Michael at Pressley Ridge, about his gratitude for the community that raised him and the importance of paying it forward. Find more information about the Stoop Storytelling Series - including upcoming live events and the Stoop podcast - at Stoopstorytelling.com
