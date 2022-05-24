Mental health and the pandemic: Where to turn

The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us - mentally, physically, emotionally.

Yet its impacts have been especially brutal on some: Andrea Brown, executive director of the Black Mental Health Alliance, talks about particular ways Covid-19 is hitting communities of color and what the alliance is doing to help.

Then psychologist Dr. George Everly, an expert in dealing with disasters, reviews ways this pandemic is especially hard on mental health. He stresses that resilience grows from collaboration:

"These are times not to politicize, not to find reasons to disagree. But these are times to find reasons to come together. And a pandemic is a powerful one.”

Links: Black Mental Health Alliance, connect with a Black therapist, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Black Coalition Against Covid report.