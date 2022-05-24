© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Mental health and the pandemic: Where to turn

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
enviied Flickr Creative Commons.jpg
Credit: enviied, Flickr/Creative Commons
/

The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us - mentally, physically, emotionally.

Yet its impacts have been especially brutal on some: Andrea Brown, executive director of the Black Mental Health Alliance, talks about particular ways Covid-19 is hitting communities of color and what the alliance is doing to help.

Then psychologist Dr. George Everly, an expert in dealing with disasters, reviews ways this pandemic is especially hard on mental health. He stresses that resilience grows from collaboration:

"These are times not to politicize, not to find reasons to disagree. But these are times to find reasons to come together. And a pandemic is a powerful one.”

Links: Black Mental Health Alliance, connect with a Black therapist, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Black Coalition Against Covid report.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBlack Healthmental health
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr