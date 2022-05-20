© 2021 WYPR
Paying respect to Laurel Cemetery's past

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Archaeology - Laurel Cemetery.JPG
Students participate in archaeological excavation at the original site Baltimore’s historic Laurel Cemetery, now the location of the Belair Edison Crossing Shopping Center on Belair Rd. Photo: Dr. Ronald Castanzo, University of Baltimore.

Cemeteries offer a physical space to remember relatives and friends. They also hold clues to the past. What happens when this sacred ground falls into disrepair, or worse … is plowed over?

The Laurel Cemetery Memorial Project hopes to recreate a picture of the vibrant nineteenth and early twentieth century Black community in Baltimore. Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Elgin Klugh, Professor at Coppin State University, chairs the project:

“We wanted to basically get the word out, we wanted to make sure that individuals had some knowledge of this site, of the significance of the importance of the people buried there, and what they did in their lives in terms of helping to build the Baltimore that we have today.”

Links: Laurel Cemetery Memorial Project, Baltimore Heritage video, Historic African American Cemeteries Preservation Fund and Study.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
